Thor: Love and Thunder, Vikram & more: Films & shows to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatre

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are the first guests of Koffee With Karan Season 7 - the show is full of laughs, Alia and Ranveer's close bond and of course the tough battle for the big and huge expensive hamper.
Watch the show on Disney plus Hotstar.
Thor: Love and Thunder - theatre
Not on OTT but theatre. This week's biggest release is Chris Hemsworth's most-awaited movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
In the new film, Thor is figuring out who he actually is and exploring life away from the battle and will use his hand for peace now. The film also stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist 'Gorr the God Butcher' and Natalie Portman is making her comeback, taking the mantle of female Thor (Jane Foster).
Vikram - Hotstar
Starring Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, Vikram has turned out to be a massive box office blockbuster earning more than Rs 400 crore at the box office and is soon to enter the 500 crore club. And now the film is premiering on Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
Ranveer vs Wild - Netflix
Watch Ranveer Singh and his wild journey with Bear Grylls in a new adventure special 'Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls`
The show is streaming on Netflix.
Marry Me - Amazon Prime
Jennifer Lopez's starrer film ‘Marry Me’ was released in February early this year and now the movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.
In the film, Lopez is playing the role of pop superstar Kat Valdez - who, just few moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé (Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage.
Modern Love Hyderabad
After the success of ‘Modern Love Mumbai', which centred around stories based in Mumbai, Amazon Prime is back with another anthology with a modern take on love.
The six-episode series stars Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Naresh Agastya among other stars.