These are the qualities that James Gunn wants in his version of Superman

Director James Gunn is sharing the qualities that he wants in his new Superman. Gunn, DC Studios’ new co-CEO, has been busy lately promoting his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, and Dave Bautista, among others. However, after concluding his work in his Marvel film, the director will shift his entire focus to his upcoming reboot, Superman: Legacy, and will again begin his search for a new superhero.

While the director isn't sharing any big updates about the actors, who he may have considered for the role, recently James shared the traits he wants to see in his version of Superman.

Talking about the qualities he wants to see in Clark Kent, James said, “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien.”

“It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”



Further, when asked whether he's considering Chris Pratt for the role, he said, “It’s not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe.”

Earlier this month, Gunn shared the title page of the movie's script as he shared an update on the movie. He tweeted, "I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running."



Earlier, Peter Safran, producer and the head of DC Studios along with Gunn, had explained that the movie will focus "on balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”



Last year, Henry Cavill announced that he will not return as Superman. Taking to his Instagram, the actor said that he will not be a part of any future Superman films as DC Studios co-head James Gunn had other plans for the superhero.



He wrote, “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”



Superman: Legacy will hit theatres on July 11, 2025.