Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 first reactions call it 'best Marvel movie in years'

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 wraps up the trilogy. The film brings back its main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film. The film will also introduce Adam Warlock, a popular character in comics, with Poulter donning the role. Gunn has always succeeded in blending humour and emotion in the Guardians movies but the concluding movie may be the hardest to watch. Not because it will be bad or anything. But this could be the end of the road for one or more of your favourite characters.

The first reactions have surfaced online after the movie had its premiere. Here are some of them: Awards Radar's Joey Magidson wrote, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is full of heart and brought me to tears on multiple occasions. @JamesGunn making it Rocket’s story pays off big. It’s not what you’re necessarily expecting, but it really does land. A perfect ending, too."

Uproxx's Mike Ryan wrote, "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3, James Gunn bets the house on a, surprisingly, emotional story centered on Rocket and the love and friendship between these characters. Bets and wins. It’s pretty incredible (animal lovers, there are a couple tough scenes) #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3."

Den of Geek's David Crow wrote, "My reaction to #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 : thank God that James Gunn is back in the MCU. This is easily the best Marvel movie in years and had a real, heartfelt, and surprisingly wistful heart."

Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia was less impressed. He wrote, "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 aspires for sweeping emotion, gut busting laughs & thrilling action. It sometimes succeeds but as a send off for all of these characters, it feels strangely uneven & anticlimactic. Features the best makeup & visual effects of the trilogy. #GotGVol3."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases on May 5.

