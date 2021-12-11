It's a wrap for Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

It's a wrap for 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom'.



The 'Game of Thrones' actor shared a big update on his social media. Taking to his Instagram account, the 42-year-old actor shared a video of him and informed his millions of fans that production is now complete.

Marvel's 'Eternals' coming to Disney Plus next year, check out the date



In the video, Jason is on the beach and says, “‘Aw man, that’s a wrap. That’s a wrap, ‘Aquaman 2’. I have so much to share with you, I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you.”



He added, ''So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and… it's been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha.''



Momoa also used the opportunity to raise some money for the island. Sharing a video, he wrote, ''That’s a wrap in Hawai’i,'' he wrote. ''You'll have to wait to see Aquaman but you can check out my new bio-based Knoxville collaboration with @electric available now. Proceeds go to @sustainablecoastlineshawaii for the good of the islands and the people. Aloha J.''

Earlier, The actor shared a video on Aquaman Twitter account and revealed that filming on the highly-anticipated DC sequel is completed.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Momoa can be seen with crew members from the movie. "Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!" he said.



‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Films that will make you feel old! 'Harry Potter' to 'The Lord of The Rings': Movies that turned 20 in 2021

The film stars Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

The movie will have James Wan reprise his role of director.

The first movie was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2018. The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character that follows the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.

Hilaria Baldwin reveals husband Alec Baldwin has been suffering from PTSD for years



'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 16, 2022.