Selena Gomez it seems is in her bridal glam era. Ever since the actress-singer announced her engagement to beau Benny Blanco, Selena has ben sporting one chic look after another.

Stepping out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Selena wore a champagne-coloured mini dress that featured an hourglass structure and was sleeveless. She accentuated the look with red lips and white stilettos. As she arrived, paparazzi clicked her wearing the stunning ivory shimer dress that was adorned with a net overlay with white pearls and crystals.

She wore danglers in gold to complete the look.

Selena also debuted another look the same day during the night when she paired the same shoes with an all-white mini dress with a jacket in the same tone. She wore a silky double-breasted blazer that complemented her dress underneath. She kept her makeup simple with red lips and open hair. Both looked great on her.

Selena Gomez looked like a princess at the Golden Globes

Before these outings, Selena impressed everyone with her Golden Globes outfit. Selena turned up as a Cinderella inspired Prada gown in powder blue colour. She sat next to her fiance Benny Blanco as she gushed every time the camera panned on to the couple. Selena 'Cinderella' Gomez attends Golden Globes 2025 with fiance Benny Blanco; see their cute PDA moments

This was the couple’s first outing since announcing their engagement.

Selena and Benny confirmed their romance in December 2023. It was only a month ago when they announced their engagement and Selena flashed her engagement ring. Benny is said to have proposed Selena in an intimate affair and kept it pretty casual, something that the Rare Beauty founder likes. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged! Singer flaunts her ring in a new Instagram post

Meanwhile, at the Globes, Selena Gomez was nominated for two awards, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (for Only Murders in the Building,) and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (for Emilia Pérez). She did not win, but Emilia Pérez did win Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Original Song and Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language.