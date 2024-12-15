New Beginnings! Celebrities Who Got Engaged In 2024

After one year of dating, Blanco proposed to Selena with a giant diamond ring. Sharing the good news, the singer wrote on Instagram, “Forever begins now.”
Paris Jackson got engaged to Justin Long earlier this year. She made the news official in December with proposal pictures.
After four years of dating, Dobrev and the Olympian finally got engaged this year. “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️,” Dobrev wrote on Instagram while announcing her engagement.
Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld got engaged to football star Josh Allen on November 29.
In May, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor got engaged to producer Cameron Fuller, 28.
Sending a stir across the internet, Lady Gaga casually announced her engagement to Michael Polansky during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
