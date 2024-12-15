New Beginnings! Celebrities Who Got Engaged In 2024

As this year is nearing its end, here’s a look back at celebrities who got engaged this year. Take a look.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

After one year of dating, Blanco proposed to Selena with a giant diamond ring. Sharing the good news, the singer wrote on Instagram, “Forever begins now.”

Paris Jackson and Justin Long

Paris Jackson got engaged to Justin Long earlier this year. She made the news official in December with proposal pictures.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

After four years of dating, Dobrev and the Olympian finally got engaged this year. “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️,” Dobrev wrote on Instagram while announcing her engagement.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld got engaged to football star Josh Allen on November 29.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller

  In May, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor got engaged to producer Cameron Fuller, 28.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Sending a stir across the internet, Lady Gaga casually announced her engagement to Michael Polansky during the 2024 Paris Olympics.