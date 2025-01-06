Couples Turn Golden Globes Into Date Night

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco

The two were spotted for the first time since they announced engagement.

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban

Nicole and Keith make up for a solid couple picture together.

Timothee Chalamet-Kylie Jenner

The two skipped the red carpet but were seated next to each other inside the venue. They even shared a kiss inside.

Leighton Meester-Adam Brody

Leighton is living every girl’s dream. The couple looked cute together on the red carpet.

Dax Shepard-Kristen Bell

Dax and Kristen couldn’t stop smiling and playfully teasing each other on the red carpet.

Kirsten Dunst-Jesse Plemons

Kirsten looked like her charming self as she walked on the red carpet with her husband Jesse.

Sebastian Stan-Annabelle Wallis

Sebastian had a great night as he picked up Best Actor for A Different Man.