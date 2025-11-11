/Is BTS' Jungkook dating someone? Video of idol with mystery woman goes viral

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook has once again been caught up in the dating rumours after an alleged video of him with a woman has surfaced on social media. However, this has led to many coming out in support of the idol and has urged the agency HYBE to take strict action against those who are breaching the singer's privacy and stalking the singer.

Viral clip of Jungkook with the mystery woman; netizens' reaction

In the new viral clip, a male figure, assumed to be Jungkook, can be seen holding hands with a woman and getting inside a building. The clip went viral across social media with millions of views in a short time.

However, netizens were not happy with the singer's privacy being breached. One user wrote, "Mind you, he is in his 30s." Another user wrote, "Why are the K-pop fans so bothered with who Jungkook is dating?" “Jungkook is already 28. Let him do what he wants. If he wants to date, if he has a gf, or if he is single, he can do a one-night stand. Everyone will experience that in their 20s,” wrote the third user.

Jungkook's previous dating rumours

Prior to this viral clip, Jungkook was caught up in the dating rumours with AESPA's Winter. This was due to him being spotted in Chrome Hearts Cafe in Japan, which is very close to Yoyogi Stadium, where AESPA had performed.