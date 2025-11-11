/ HyunA collapsing on stage in Macau: Is rapid weight loss the main reason? Here's what we know

K-pop idol HyunA is a renowned singer-songwriter, rapper, and model. She was a former member of the girl group 4Minute. Recently, the singer had collapsed during a performance in Macau, which led to an immediate halt to the show. However, she later took to social media to calm down her fans. Prior to this incident, she had shared that she had gone through rapid weight loss. Let's delve into knowing it in more detail.

When HyunA revealed losing weight rapidly

According to a report by Chosun Biz, earlier, HyunA had become the talking point for her weight gain after marriage, to the point that pregnancy rumours surfaced. With this pressure, she shared a post saying, "HyunA, we fed you a lot. Pull yourself together and diet hard. You liked being skinny. Let's try again."

Later, she certified 49 kg on the scale and wrote, "It's really hard to change the tens place from the end of the 50s. I still have a long way to go. How much did you eat all this time? Kim HyunA, HyunA."

After succeeding with the post, HyunA posted several photos in which she is seen taking a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror, striking a pose with her arm raised. What drew more attention was her losing 10 kg in a month.

The backlash for her weight gain came when the idol was seen at the airport with her husband, former idol Yong Jun Hyung. HyunA became the centre of discussions about her weight, and some netizens speculated that she was pregnant.

HyunA wrote on her social media, “I’m really sorry. It was a short break between performances, but I wanted to show you my best. I don’t remember anything that happened, and I feel like I wasn’t professional.” She apologised again and added, “I’ll try to build my strength and keep working hard. It would be great if everything went the way I want, but I’ll try. I want to thank you for loving and supporting me from when I was so young until now.”

All about HyunA

She made her debut as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007. Upon leaving the ensemble shortly after, HyunA left JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute. The group made its debut in 2009 under Cube Entertainment.