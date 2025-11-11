/Happy birthday Boney Kapoor! Watch these 7 iconic movies produced by the veteran filmmaker on Prime Video, ZEE5 & more

Boney Kapoor turns 70 on November 11, 2025. With over four decades in the film industry, he has given several memorable stories to the fans. Here are seven of his iconic films to watch on OTTs.
Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor turns 70 on November 11. Known as one of Bollywood’s most popular producers, he has given film connoisseurs several iconic stories across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Born to producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, Boney started his film journey in 1980, and over the decades, he has gifted fans with some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters. Let's take a look at seven popular Boney Kapoor films to stream on Prime Video, ZEE5, and more.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Who doesn't love Mr. India, one of Bollywood’s biggest cult classics? Starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, the story showcases a common man who discovers an invisibility device and uses it to fight crime. The film also gave the audience Bollywood's most iconic villain-Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri. From music to unforgettable scenes, the film is a must-visit.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This comedy movie features Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, and Lara Dutta. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film revolves around extramarital chaos and misunderstandings. No Entry was one of the biggest hits of 2005 and is still popular among Bollywood fans.
Where to watch: ZEE5, Prime Video
Released in 2009, the film was a turning point in Salman Khan's career. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the high-octane action thriller follows an undercover cop who goes on a mission to bust the underworld from within. From action to dialogue, Wanted impressed fans in every aspect.
Where to watch: Prime Video, ZEE5
Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri, it is a revenge drama directed by Bapu. It follows a man’s battle for justice after his father is murdered. Hum Paanch is one of the early movies of Boney Kapoor that contributed to his success as a producer.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Based on a true story, Maidaan is about legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, portrayed by Ajay Devgn. The film showcases Rahim's contribution to Indian football and how he led the national team from Asian Games wins to a semi-final finish at the 1956 Olympics. It is directed by Amit Sharma.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Another Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer film produced by Boney Kapoor. It is a story about a woman blinded by greed, who decides to give up her husband for wealth. The film also features Urmila Matondkar in an important role. Directed by Raj Kanwar, this family drama became one of the popular movies of that era.
Where to watch: Zee5, Prime Video
This was the final movie of Sridevi, and is said to be one of her finest performances. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, this thriller depicts the battle of a mother for justice for her daughter after a horrifying crime. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.