/Happy birthday Boney Kapoor! Watch these 7 iconic movies produced by the veteran filmmaker on Prime Video, ZEE5 & more

Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor turns 70 on November 11. Known as one of Bollywood’s most popular producers, he has given film connoisseurs several iconic stories across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Born to producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, Boney started his film journey in 1980, and over the decades, he has gifted fans with some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters. Let's take a look at seven popular Boney Kapoor films to stream on Prime Video, ZEE5, and more.