/Police Story to Rush Hour: 7 best Jackie Chan movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTTs

Recently, a rumour about Jackie Chan's death went viral on social media, with fans being concerned about the megastar. But it is confirmed that the actor is alive, healthy, and still working. The fake news spread through various posts on the internet that said that Jackie passed away at the age of 71, due to complications from old stunt injuries. However, multiple people close to Chan have confirmed that the actor is alive and well. Here are the seven best movies of Jackie Chan to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.

