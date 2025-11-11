/Police Story to Rush Hour: 7 best Jackie Chan movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTTs

Amid the death rumours, multiple people close to Jackie Chan have confirmed that the 71-year-old actor is alive and doing well. Here are seven iconic movies of the action star to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Recently, a rumour about Jackie Chan's death went viral on social media, with fans being concerned about the megastar. But it is confirmed that the actor is alive, healthy, and still working. The fake news spread through various posts on the internet that said that Jackie passed away at the age of 71, due to complications from old stunt injuries. However, multiple people close to Chan have confirmed that the actor is alive and well. Here are the seven best movies of Jackie Chan to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Only hardcore fans of Jackie Chan can understand his comedic timing and unmatched physical craft in this movie. Drunken Master introduced Jackie as a kung fu prodigy, and he never looked back. In this movie, the 71-year-old star plays the role of a rebellious folk hero, Wong Fei-Hung, who is forced into brutal martial arts training under the master of the unique drunken boxing style, So.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Released in 1983, this is the film where he was seen hanging from a clock tower 60 feet in the air. Do you know, Jackie Chan performed the stunt without CGI or safety wires? In Project A, he portrays a Hong Kong Marine Police officer who fights against pirates and corruption.
Where to watch: HBO Max
As per fans, this is the movie that made Jackie Chan a stunt legend. Police Story features the veteran actor as Hong Kong detective Ka-Kui, who is framed for a crime that he did not commit. It is often claimed as his best film, in which Chan jumps down a pole draped in exploding lights. He suffered multiple injuries, including burns and a dislocated pelvis.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Who hasn't watched this iconic comedy movie starring Jackie alongside Chris Tucker? In this 1998 film, he plays Detective Lee travels to Los Angeles to solve a kidnapping. With three parts in total, Rush Hour has made the actor a global household name. Reportedly, the movie earned over $200 million.
Where to watch: Netflix or Prime Video
This underrated movie stars Jackie opposite Pierce Brosnan in a different role than his usual. The emotional thriller story revolves around a grieving father whose daughter was killed in a terror attack. The plot further showcases how he hunts the villains.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is said to be one of the most popular movies of Jackie Chan. Also starring John Cena, this film is filled with explosions, desert chases, and off-course humour. The story is about a Chinese security officer and an ex-special forces soldier who join hands to rescue hostages in Iraq.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is another great action comedy set in Barcelona. The film features Chan along with Hung and Biao. Wheels on Meals is said to have one of the greatest on-screen fights ever filmed, such as kicks fast enough to blow out candles. So, make sure to watch it today.