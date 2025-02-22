Bennifer 2.0 is officially over! Months after separating, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced and are now legally single.

Advertisment

The former couple settled their divorce on Jan. 6, but they weren’t legally single until Feb. 21. According to court documents obtained by People, the Los Angeles County Superior Court declared their marriage dissolved, officially restoring their single status.

Also read:Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to split profits from $68m LA mansion that they are yet to sell

Ben and Jennifer have kept most details of their divorce private and have settled everything amicably, without making anything messy.



In Aug 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer. The singer demanded no spousal support and also requested to restore her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, removing Affleck.



In the court filing, the actress mentioned April 26, 2024 as the date of separation.

As TMZ reported, Ben and J.Lo did not sign a prenup before their 2022 wedding. However, they have privately worked out financial matters, including money earned from joint projects and their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they bought together.

Advertisment

Also read: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as Kiss of the Spider Woman gets standing ovation at Sundance



It has been said that the profit earned from the Bevirly Hills house sale will be distributed evenly between them. The house was listed for sale publicly in July 2024. Most of the financial details have been kept secret.

Also read: Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 release date pushed back

Is Ben Affleck dating again?



The Batman actor has moved on and is back on the dating scene again. A source exclusively tells People that Affleck is ''casually dating.”



“This doesn't seem to be a focus though,” the insider adds. However, the source added that he's “very focused on work," adding, "If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office.”



Amid all this, the 52-year-old also spends a lot of time with his and Jennifer Garner’s children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel.



Bennifer 2.0



Ben and Jen have always been one of the most talked about couple. The former couple rekindled their romance in 2021, two decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004.



After a year of romance, the couple got marrried in July 2022 in intimate Las Vegas ceremony and a second wedding ceremony in Georgia. In Aug 2024, two years after the Georgia ceremony, Lopez, filed for divorce.