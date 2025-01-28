Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of her film Kiss of the Spider Woman at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival. The stunning actress-singer attended the premiere in a black and silver fitted gown which had web-like Swarovski embedded over a black net gown.

The film met with a standing ovation at the film festival and Jennifer Lopez got teary-eyed. She told the audience at Sundance that starring in the musical adaptation has fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Jennifer Lopez tears up as Kiss of the Spider Woman gets standing ovation

At Sundance, Jennifer Lopez said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerised and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it. This man made my dream come true.”

She was referring to director Bill Condon who made the film a reality. Bill has previously worked on films like Chicago, Dreamgirls, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake and The Greatest Showman.

Bill returned to the Sundance Film Festival after decades. He took his 1998 period drama Gods and Monsters to Sundance. Addressing the gap between his films getting a premiere at Sundance, the director said, “I came here 27 years ago. The experience of launching that movie here is something I’ll never forget.” He added that Kiss of the Spider Woman is a movie “I started thinking about all those years ago. It’s a movie I’ve wanted to make my entire life.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman Plot

Kiss of the Spider Woman is set mostly in an Argentinian prison. It follows queer window dresser Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), who is serving time for having sex with a man. To escape the horrors of imprisonment, he regales his new cellmate, a political prisoner named Valentin Arregui (Diego Luna), with vivid stories about the cinematic exploits of his favourite screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Lopez).

Kiss of the Spider Woman was first screened for Sundance, the day after Donald Trump’s victory, and Condon reveals there was talk about whether to release the film around the election at all. However, the filmmaker and producers decided to move forth.

