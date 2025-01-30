Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be sharing the profits of their mansion sale. The former couple listed their Los Angeles mansion in the market six months ago. The house has not been sold since then.

The former couple plans to split the profits they earn from that sale. Their Beverly Hills estate is worth $68 million. Unlike other things that the two don’t share, this will be split equally between them.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck parted ways two years after marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck parted ways two years after being married. Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024 after months of speculation of things not being fine between them.

As for the Beverly Hills estate, PEOPLE reported that they have documents that state that the former couple will divide the final sale price of their luxurious 38,000-square-foot mansion. The exact amount of the house and what they have quoted in the market remains confidential.

The LA mansion has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a host of high-end amenities. It also has a guest penthouse, a 12-car garage, and an indoor sports complex. It was first listed for sale in July 2024. They bought the house together for just over $60 million in May 2023.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 while filming for Gigli. Their on-screen romance turned into off-screen romance. In 2002 Ben proposed to Jennifer and they were set to get married in 2003. However, they postponed their wedding due to excessive media attention and eventually called off their engagement in 2004. The two went their separate ways and Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner. He has three kids with them.

Jennifer Lopez got married and had kids of her own.

Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance. Their reunion sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. The two got married in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben, citing irreconcilable differences.