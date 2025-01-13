Pushpa 2: The Rule was the biggest sensation of 2024. It managed to break box office records, set new standards for success and make movie-watchers believe in the magic of cinema after a dull and boring past few years where almost every big-ticket feature failed to register its presence. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in roles that we’re sure will inspire a new slate of characters on OTT and films, we got talking to actress Aanchal Munjal who manifested her way into the film.

Advertisment

Overwhelmed with the huge response to the film Pushpa 2, Aanchal Munjal is grateful that the opportunity landed on her doors. Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: The Pushpa franchise needs no introduction. How does all the love feel?

A: It's a very overwhelming feeling. I think we all saw it coming, to be honest, because the first part was such a massive hit, that the second had to be better and bigger, and that's exactly what it has proven to be.

Advertisment

Q: The year 2024 will always be memorable. You ended the year on such a high, any thoughts?

A: To be honest, I did not expect it. We shot a lot more scenes than what is shown in the film, and some scenes and dialogues were cut, which was slightly disappointing when I watched the final version. But from the very first day, first show itself, a lot of love started pouring in. My DMs started flooding, and now, anywhere and everywhere I go, people are referring to me as the "international crush." I’m like, "Wow, what just happened?" I did not see this coming at all. I’m just overwhelmed and grateful. I'm incredibly grateful for that.

Advertisment

On memories from Pushpa 2 set

Q: How is Allu Arjun as an actor, and do you have any fond memories from the set?

A: He’s a fabulous human being and incredibly dedicated. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone as hardworking as him, except for Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. One of my fondest memories from the set was when Allu Arjun agreed to a picture.

We had a rule on the sets of Pushpa that no one could ask for a picture but on my last day, after developing a bond with him over ten days of shooting, I asked him for a picture, and he agreed. That was a big surprise because he never breaks that rule. It left everyone, including my director Sukumar Sir, in shock. He was kind enough to also tell me that he saw great potential in me.

On why South Indian language films are doing better business than Bollywood

Q: Now that you have worked in both Hindi and South-language films, why do you think the latter is working better?

A: That’s a controversial question, but I’ll answer smartly. Honestly, there’s no comparison left between South and Bollywood anymore. We've seen films like Baahubali and Pushpa doing really well, just like we've seen Animal and other Bollywood films performing well. It all boils down to the script being the hero and, of course, what pleases the audience. At the end of the day, it’s what the audience connects with that matters, and no region is superior to the other.

Q: What’s next on your plate after Pushpa 2?

A: There’s a lot going on, but I prefer not to talk about things until they materialise. I’ve heard from many people that in big films, a lot of scenes get cut. For instance, Fahadh Faasil shot for 15 days with nothing shown, and Allu Arjun himself shot for a whole chunk in Japan, but it all had to be cut. I feel talking about things beforehand only makes you look foolish. Once everything materialises and the edit is locked in, that’s when I’ll talk about it.

On Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with stampede death

Q: While the film’s doing great business even now in some places, the film was clouded in controversy when a tragedy happened on the premiere date. Do you think it’s right to blame Allu Arjun for the stampede death?

A: Absolutely not and I’ll quote Varun Dhawan here because I saw him speak about this at a press conference, and I completely agree with him. One individual cannot be blamed for something as tragic as this. The loss is irreplaceable, but it’s not fair to blame one person. I’m glad the family of the victim withdrew the case and that the person is back home safely. Allu Arjun's bail terms relaxed in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Q: Looking ahead, what are your hopes for 2025 and how would you sum up 2024?

A: To be better and bigger, of course.

As for 2024, it was magical. The year started with a lot of travel and music videos, and I didn’t see this coming in May. Since then, I've been busy with a lot of projects, some of which I can't speak about yet. There’s a surprise coming up, and everyone will be surprised when they see me on screen again.