Mischief aka Aiden Aziz is not your regular artist. He wants to be loved as a musician who never takes things or life (for that matter) too seriously and embraces a bit of chaos in his pursuit of creativity.

Advertisment

With the success of his recently released track “Cleopatra” and the amazing response he’s receiving for the music video of his track “Blue Pills” which uses artificial intelligence to bring a vibe that a regular shot would not have captured, Mischief spoke to us exclusively about whether or not his music is mischievous like his stage name, his “hidden in plain sight” collaboration with ghazal singer-actor father Talat Aziz and if growing up in a house with music playing in the background helped him make this career choice.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: Aiden. How do you come up with this stage name – Mischief?

Advertisment

A: The name came naturally to me because it felt authentic to who I am, both as a person and an artist. It’s a reminder to never take things too seriously and to always embrace a bit of chaos in the pursuit of creativity. They say when you’ve been traumatised enough times, you stop taking things so seriously.

Who is Mischief- The Artist?

Q: Were you mischievous growing up? Is your music mischievous?

Advertisment

A: Yeah, I was definitely mischievous growing up. I loved joking around, pulling pranks, and doing things for shock value—just to see how people would react. I guess you could say I had a bit of a mastermind streak even back then. I liked staying two steps ahead, always planning my moves like a chess game. It’s kind of like being the Riddler, you know? Calculative and creative with just enough chaos to keep things interesting.

As for my music, it reflects all the layers of my personality. Some of it is mischievous—playful, challenging norms, and poking fun at things. But it’s not all mischief. There’s a deeper, more serious side that’s raw and real.

I think being mischievous is just a synonym for being authentic. Most people try to hide their imperfections or their rebellious side, but I embrace mine. Who I am—good, bad, or misunderstood and everything in between—is what you’ll see and hear in my music. The unpredictability, my motives, the risks I’ve taken, having that natural edge—it’s all part of being mischievous.

Q: What can you tell us about the inspiration behind your music?

A: It’s really an amalgamation of everything I’ve grown up with—the artists I’ve listened to, the sounds I’ve absorbed, and the styles that have resonated with me over time. It’s all of that mixed with my own unique perspective. I’m always exploring new sounds, experimenting with styles, and finding ways to present myself authentically true to myself.

I’m cut from a different cloth, I wouldn’t fit in even if I tried to and believe me I’ve tried in the past, but when I realised I can’t be like them, and I’m not just another addition I decided to stand out amongst the long line of carbon copies by own admission. I embrace it now.

I believe every artist should express themselves fully, and unapologetically, and create something that feels unique to who they are. My mantra is simple: don’t be another copy. Be your own, by your own admission. That’s the essence of what drives me creatively.

Q: Was music a big influence in your life growing up?

A: Music was, and still is, everything to me. It’s been my friend, my guide, and even my parent at times. Growing up, the artists I listened to became what the people in my life couldn’t always be for me. It was just me and the music most of the time, and that connection shaped who I am today.

What I love most about music is its honesty. Through an artist’s expression, you hear their truth—more raw and real than they might ever say in conversation.

Not all music is honest, of course, but the emotion behind it is often genuine, and that’s what resonates with me. Music doesn’t sugarcoat life. It’s not a sweet world we live and it’s not always sweet words or picture-perfect gestures we use to express ourselves. Everyone is flawed but that’s what makes it so beautiful and relatable.

Artificial Intelligence in music

Q: You’ve used AI to create the video for Blue Pills. What can you tell us about that vision? Can technology ever replace human talent?

A: Technology will never replace human talent. There’s magic in imperfection that no machine can replicate. The beauty of human expression lies in its flaws—those unpredictable moments that make a song or a piece of art feel alive. When you listen to something created entirely by AI, it can sometimes feel too perfect, or too structured, and that takes away the raw, human quality that resonates with us. The greatest works of art—whether music, painting, or film—were never perfect, and that’s what makes them timeless.

That said, AI is a powerful tool that’s changing the game for creators. For instance, with the Blue Pills video, I was able to bring a vision to life that might’ve required a massive budget a few years ago. Now, artists like me can produce cinematic visuals that look like they belong in a big-budget blockbuster, but with just a fraction of the cost. AI allows us to translate imagination into reality, opening up endless possibilities for creativity.

AI also offers other fascinating applications, like de-ageing voices or actors. Imagine hearing a legendary artist who’s no longer with us—or creating new work that feels like it’s from their prime. It’s mind-blowing what we can do with technology today, and it’s only getting better.

For me, AI is a tool to enhance creativity, not replace it. It’s a way to push boundaries and explore new frontiers, but the heart of the work—the emotion, the authenticity—still comes from the human experience. I’ve got so much more in store, from The World Is Mine to the next wave of videos, and I’m excited to use AI to bring those ideas to life. The future is limitless.

Aiden Aziz and dad Talat Aziz have already collaborated

Q: Do you and your dad share notes on music? Can we ever expect a collaboration between you two?

A: Honestly, me and my dad don’t really share notes. He’s in a completely different musical world—he listens to ghazals and classical music, and he has no idea about rap or the genres I work in. It’s not his thing, and that’s fine. Our styles are so different that it’s like two parallel universes.

That said, I did secretly include him in one of my songs, "Cleopatra". He’s actually singing with me in it, but I never mentioned it to anyone because I wanted to see if people could pick it out. It was a little experiment, maybe even a bit of my own vanity, but it was a cool way to blend his world with mine. So, technically, a collaboration has already happened—it’s just hidden in plain sight.