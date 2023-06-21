WATCH I 'No one like you': Internet adores OG Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia amid Adipurush backlash

Indian TV actress Dipika Chikhlia continues to be everyone’s favourite as people couldn’t stop raving about her new look as Sita, a role she reprised in a video clip decades after playing the mythological role on TV. Dipika starred in the iconic look of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan TV series in 1987. She became famous for her role in what can be called one of the most loved TV shows of all time. Ramayan is back in news as Adipurush, another interpretation of the Hindu mythological book, has invited diverse opinions from movie watchers.

Adipurush, with its heavy-on-VFX scenes and big budget couldn’t do what Ramanand Sagar’s show did in 1987: evoke a sense of unity and pride in Indian heritage. The new film has been receiving backlash for its portrayal of the revered figures, the poorly written dialogues that don’t sound or land well. Also, some are finding fault with the casting too. Hence, the newfound love for Dipika Chikhlia.

Fans took no time to thank the actress for treating them once again with one writing, “No one can replace you as Sita ji role.” Another wrote, “So beautiful… Actual reflection of Sita mata.”

In Adipurush, Prabhas stars as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Sesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film has been directed by Om Raut.

