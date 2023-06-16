Sita's birthplace dialogue altered in Adipurush following controversy in Nepal

After the upcoming epic action-drama film Adipurush was criticised by Nepalese politician Balen Shah for the statement in the film suggesting Goddess Sita is the "daughter of India", the makers have reportedly removed or modified the dialogue. Adipurush is a cinematic retelling of Valmiki's Ramayana, one of the two major ancient Hindu epics, the other being the Mahabharata. It stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Shah, who is the 15th mayor of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, had shared on Facebook that unless the slogan "Janki is the daughter of India" included in the film Adipurush is considered true not only in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi film would be permitted to be screened in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Where was Sita actually born as per Hindu myths?

According to Hindu mythology, Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, which is indeed located in present-day Nepal. In the epic Ramayana, Janakpur is depicted as the birthplace of Sita and the kingdom of her father, King Janaka. However, her birthplace has been a subject of debate and interpretation within different cultural and religious contexts. The beliefs can vary among different traditions and interpretations of the Ramayana.

What is Adipurush all about?

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, the film is written and directed by and as mentioned above, is an adaptation of the Ramayana. Due to extensive visual effects, it is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.