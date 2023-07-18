Indian rapper Badshah reacts to viral clip claiming he fell off stage

Badshah recently took to Twitter to reveal that the man seen falling off stage in a viral clip isn't him. Taking to social media, the Indian rapper said that he is well and fine and that he hopes the person in the viral clip is in good health too after the fatal fall.

In the viral clip, a man, dressed in a black T-shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers, is seen singing on stage near the audience when he suddenly loses his balance and falls off the stage into an open box nearby. The clip shows some people immediately rushing to help him.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the rapper shared a video, in which he is seen saying, "I am absolutely fine. I did not fall from any stage. I am safe, I am sound. My arms and legs are all fine. In fact, the person who fell off the stage, I hope he is well. I am absolutely fine."

Badshah also posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "That's not me, but whoever that is I hope he is safe (folded hands emoji)." Check it out below! Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe 🙏 https://t.co/27nVDwjIFW — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 17, 2023 Also read: A fairytale affair! Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse tie the knot in Hungary

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section and claimed that it was Punjabi singer Elly Mangat who fell in the video.

Reacting to the clip, a netizen wrote, "Damn that’s a trip to the doctor right there." Another user commented, "Looks exactly like you. But good to know it wasn't. Take care." A third comment read, "It wasn't you; it was Punjabi singer Elly Mangat who fell from the stage during a live show."

On the professional front, Badshah recently released "Sab Ghazab", featuring Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE