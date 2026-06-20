/India's Got Latent 2: Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to headline opening episode of Samay Raina's show

Ever since Samay Raina shocked everyone by dropping the announcement of the second season of India's Got Latent, almost a year after the controversy surrounding the show, everyone are eager to see who would be the first guest to join in. It seems like the surprise is out the bag, as the Alpha duo Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will headline the premiere episode.

Premiere episode of India's Got Latent season 2

In the official YouTube channel of Samay Raina, the thumbnail of the first episode of India's Got Latent season 2 features pictures of Alpha stars Sharvari and Alia Bhatt. The panel will also include Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki. The show will premiere today at 7 pm.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon fans flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, “Bro got banned, deleted the whole season and came back with a Netflix deal. Absolute peak internet culture." Another user wrote, "Biggest comeback the industry has ever seen." “A wise man once said...This too shall pass. This is the best comeback anyone has ever got,” wrote the third user.

About India's Got Latent season 2

The show is created and produced by Samay Raina and will premiere on streaming platforms Netflix and YouTube at the same time, marking a first move for the show and expanding its reach. As per the description in the YouTube channel of Samay Raina, it also mentions the legal team, Hirani & Associates. India's Got Latent Season 2 will launch in a first-of-its-kind across Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes dropping every two weeks thereafter.

Samay Raina’s all-new comedy special, exclusive to Netflix, which is currently in development, will showcase Samay's signature observational humour, sharp storytelling, and unique perspective that have made him one of the most influential voices in contemporary Indian comedy. Further details will be announced at a later date.

All about upcoming movie Alpha