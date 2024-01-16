In pics! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday with beach party

The Jonas-Chopra family recently celebrated the second birthday of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with a low-key beach party in Los Angeles. The intimate celebration took place on January 15, and glimpses of the festivities have started surfacing online.

A video shared by a fan page captured a serene beach scene where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen strolling hand in hand. Close friends, including Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri, were spotted assisting with the birthday set-up, ensuring a private and personal atmosphere for the celebration. Nick's brother, Frankie Jonas, was also in attendance.

Check out the viral photos and videos below!

While the couple has not shared official glimpses on their Instagram handles, super-zoomed photos from the beach birthday party have been circulating online, offering a glimpse into the special day. The family seemed to prioritise privacy with only subtle peeks at the birthday girl.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie into their lives in 2021 through surrogacy. The couple initially kept their daughter's face private but later introduced her to the world during the Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the Jonas Brothers received a star in their honour.

The Jonas-Chopra trio began the New Year with a getaway to Mexico, as revealed by Priyanka in a previous Instagram post. Reflecting on 2023, Priyanka expressed the need for respite and highlighted her hopes for a peaceful and joyous 2024. The couple has been relatively low-key on social media, focusing on family moments and personal milestones.