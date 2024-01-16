Fashion hits and misses! Best and worst-dressed celebs from 2023 Emmy awards red carpet

After a four-month delay due to Hollywood strikes, the stars of television finally graced the red carpet for the rescheduled 2023 Emmy Awards, turning heads with their fashion choices. The event took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, and it was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. But, let's be honest! We all know that amid the eye-popping and head-turning looks, a few committed fashion crimes, that too in plain sight.

In case you missed it, here's a quick roundup of the best and not-so-great looks from the glamorous night!

Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton

The Beef star opted for a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a dazzling floral sequin skirt. However, the mismatched bodice left many questioning the actress' fashion choice for the night. We all know that both Ali and the skirt deserved better.

Aubrey Plaza in Loewe

Known for her offbeat style, The White Lotus star embraced unconventional fashion with a look resembling a Post-it Note. Plaza's outfit was a little weird and off-putting but it definitely matched her personality.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Gomez's old-school glam look received mixed reviews from fashion critics. While some appreciated the vintage allure, others found it bordering on stale. Critics noted mismatched details and the need for better coordination, including a matching pedicure. Meanwhile, we think that the diva needs to change her stylist and put a little more thought into her red carpet looks.

Quinta Brunson in Dior Couture

Dressed in Dior Couture, Brunson's look was criticised for not living up to the French couturier traditions. The outfit appeared dowdy and unsuited for the occasion, raising eyebrows at the choice for such a prestigious fashion label. On the internet, people are calling out Brunson for wearing a creased dress without knowing that the dress is deliberately made of wrinkled satin.

Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood

Snook donned a classic Vivienne Westwood design and we cannot point out anything wrong about it. The Succession star's red carpet choice exuded a timeless elegance, reminiscent of iconic movie moments from Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge. We simply love it!

Jenna Ortega in Dior Couture

Marking a major shift from her goth style, the star of Wednesday embraced old-fashioned romance in a Dior Couture gown. Despite a slightly stiff appearance which actually adds to its old-fashioned and classic feel, Ortega embodied a walking garden with French flair, showcasing her versatility in style.

Suki Waterhouse in Valentino

The Daisy Jones & the Six star impressed with a stylish and comfortable-looking maternity gown from Valentino. The ensemble, complete with a big bow, received admiration for seamlessly blending sexiness and comfort.

Katherine Heigl in Reem Acra