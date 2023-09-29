I&B Ministry orders probe into Tamil actor's bribery allegations against CBFC

In a significant development, the Central Government has taken swift action in response to allegations of corruption within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). On Friday, the government initiated an inquiry into the claims made by renowned Tamil actor Vishal, who alleged that he paid a bribe of Rs 650,000 to obtain a censor certification for the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has expressed its deep concern about the "unfortunate" allegations brought forward by actor Vishal. In a statement, the ministry asserted its commitment to eradicating corruption, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy and promising strict action against any individuals found to be involved.

“The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved,” wrote the ministry. “A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in ”

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate.



The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

Previously, Vishal, in a video shared on social media, claimed that officials from the CBFC had demanded a bribe of Rs 650,000 in exchange for the screening and issuance of a U/A certificate for the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony. He expressed his dismay at encountering corruption within government offices and stressed his commitment to exposing such wrongdoing.

The actor's message resonated strongly as he wrote, "Corruption being shown on the silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can't digest. Especially in government offices. Even worse happening in CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lakhs for my film #MarkAntony Hindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for a certificate. (sic)"

Appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue, Vishal made it clear that his actions were not only for his benefit but for the welfare of future producers. He expressed his hope that the truth would prevail, adding, "My hard-earned money gone for corruption? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always."

The CBFC, as of now, has not provided an official response to the allegations raised by the actor.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE