Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's official wedding video screams unconditional love: Watch

In a celebration of love and togetherness, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and prominent politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a mesmerising wedding ceremony that left fans enchanted. The couple shared their official wedding video on social media, offering a glimpse into their fairy-tale nuptials.

The enchanting video chronicles the beautiful moments leading up to and during their special day. From the tender moments of getting ready to the emotional exchange of vows, it's a captivating journey into their love story.

One heartwarming scene showed Parineeti, eager to surprise Raghav, peering from her balcony as the baraat (wedding procession) approached. In the next scene, she playfully hid behind a relative, ensuring Raghav couldn't catch a glimpse of her until the perfect moment.

As Parineeti walked down the aisle, the groom's eyes filled with admiration, and he conveyed his love with a heartfelt gesture. Their union was sealed with hugs and varmalas (garlands) under a canopy of fragrant flowers.

Adding a personal touch to the ceremony, Parineeti recorded a song titled "O Piya" in her own soulful voice. The song, which blends Hindi and Punjabi lyrics, beautifully expresses her love for Raghav. The heartfelt composition was crafted by the talented trio of Gaurav Duta, Sunny M.R, and Harjot Kaur.

The touching melody not only filled the air during their wedding rituals at The Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24 but has also been released on music streaming platforms and YouTube for all to savour.

In the post caption, Parineet wrote, "To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa."

Parineeti and Raghav opted for an intimate destination wedding, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. The enchanting event was followed by a reception where the couple continued to bask in the warmth of their loved ones' company.

The star-studded affair saw the presence of notable personalities from various fields, including tennis sensation Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour to an already magical day.

