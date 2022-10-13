I love Hitler: When Kanye West showed admiration for the Nazi leader

A few days back, rapper Kanye West shocked the entire world with his anti-Semitic comments. Taking to his Twitter account, the 'Donda' singer targeted the Jewish community as he wrote that he was going to "death con 3 on Jewish people." However, his comment may have sent shockwaves around the world, but not to podcaster Van Lathan, an ex-TMZ worker.

Lathan has recently claimed that the rapper confessed his love for Adolf Hitler during an interview in 2018. So, he was aware of the West's hidden side.

He made a shocking revelation about the rapper during the recent episode of his 'Higher Learning' podcast, where he revealed that he made controversial comments during an interview for TMZ, but it was edited out and was not made public, back then.

While talking about his latest anti-Semitic comments, Lathan told his co-host, Rachel Lindsay, "I’ve already heard him say that stuff before.''

''I mean, I was taken aback because that type of anti-Semitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview, "he alleged, as per Page Six.

"If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying, ‘Hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implications to everything that you just said there.’ "What I say after that — if I can remember, it’s been a long time — was, ’12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery," Lathan alleged.

"The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, "I love Hitler, I love Nazis." Something to that effect. "

Earlier this week, West stirred a major controversy after he Tweeted, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.''

As a result of his remarks, Twitter was quick to lock his account. "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies," said a Twitter spokesperson. His Instagram account has also been locked.

After his new tweet went viral, many celebrities lashed out at the rapper.