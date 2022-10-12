Kanye West makes anti-Semitic comments, spouts conspiracy theories in unaired footage from recent interview

Rapper Kanye West, officially known as simply Ye, thrives on controversy. He has often made statements offensive to one community or another, and his critics say he does that to promote his work and brand. Any publicity is good publicity, after all. Whatever gets you in the headlines. His most recent controversies stemmed from his interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson, his sartorial choices (he wore a shirt bearing 'White Lives Matter'), and some of his social media posts. West had told Carlson that he thought the shirt, which he wore at Paris fashion week, was "funny" and "obvious", and that is why he wore it.

Unaired from Kanye Tucker interview: "Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population. When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ [...] the people known as the race 'Black'" pic.twitter.com/0SiuNUG2JF — Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 READ CHARLES MILLS. RIP 🐐 (@deonteleologist) October 11, 2022 ×

Now, new, unaired footage from the interview reveals that Fox News edited out anti-Semitic comments West made during the interview. He said the Plant Parenthood, a non-profit that aims to provide reproductive health care in the United States and beyond, was launched to "control the Jew population. he added, "When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

This is an established belief among some that the Blacks are the actual Jews. The theory is considered anti-Semitic.

This is not the first time Kanye has offended Jews. This is not the first time even this month. In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye had earlier written, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."'

Also Read: Please stop! Celebrities slam Kanye West over his anti-Semitic post

Twitter locked the rapper's account soon after the tweet went viral and created an uproar. He had not tweeted anything for two years before this. He went to Twitter after Instagram also locked his account for the same reason. On the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing site, he had shared screenshots of his texts with fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusing him of being controlled by the Jewish people.