Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling recently broke her silence on calls from certain fans to fire actor Paapa Essiedu from the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series from HBO Max, which will be a more faithful adaptation of the books. Paapa Essiedu was cast as Severus Snape, a role originally played by the late Alan Rickman in the films. Some fans directed calls to fire the actor at J.K. Rowling.

Rowling defends Paapa Essiedu

J.K. Rowling came to the actor's defence, saying, “I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

A faithful adaptation of the books

The upcoming reboot is being helmed by Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on The Man in the High Castle and His Dark Materials. The first season, expected to premiere in 2026, will cover Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Speaking about the reboot, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, said, “This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have cherished for years. With a devoted creative team, we’ll finally be able to explore the depth and detail of these beloved stories through the long-form storytelling that television makes possible.”

Joining Paapa Essiedu, the rest of the cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

