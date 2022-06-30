Howard Stern wants to stand in 2024 presidential election, says Bradley Cooper wants to be his Vice president

Last week, the US Supreme court shockingly overturned Roe V Wade - which took the fundamental right to abortion. After the reversion, a slew of celebrities condemned the decision and called out the apex court justices from various platforms. A few days ago, famous host, Howard Stern has the most unusual reaction to the reversion and said that he will run for president in 2024 to ''make the country fair again.”



On his SiriusXM radio show, he said, “If I do run for president, and I’m not f*cking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices.”



Further, he added, “I would have is to make the country fair again.”

He also told his viewers, that, “I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now” following Roe v. Wade's controversial overturning.

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Now, a few days after his unusual wish, he also got support from his pal Bradley Cooper, who will be his presidential running mate.

He also announced that he will be his Vice President candidate.



During his Wednesday episode, Stern said as per ET Canada, ''Early this morning I was texting back-and-forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run,”

“This person texted me and said ‘I want to congratulate you and you have my vote.’ A very lovely conversation. And I said ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done. Done.’ In other words, ‘I’m in.’” He added before revealing Cooper's name.



Stern further revealed, “I don’t think he wants to be bothered. He’s actually shooting a movie right now as we speak…. This guy is gonna bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe. My vice president, Vice President Bradley Cooper. I know, it sends chills up your spine.”