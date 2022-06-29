R&B superstar R. Kelly's notorious history of sex allegations and convictions

Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known as R. Kelly, is credited with redefining the R&B and hip-hop music genres. The 1996 hit ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ got him three Grammy Awards, and he was featured on the soundtrack of the film ‘Space Jam’. Kelly is regarded as one of the most influential R&B artists of his generation, having written and produced music for many artists, including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Aaliyah.

However, the singing superstar was convicted by a federal jury last year on charges of sex trafficking and using his celebrity status to lure young girls, women, and boys for his own sexual gratification.

Now that the 55-year-old is facing sentencing today, let's see the history of all the accusations against the once-shining star.

