Anthony Mackie dons Captain America costume, fights Ultron drones with Kamala Khan and Captain Marvel. Watch

In the Disney+ MCU series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', Anthony Mackie took over Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as the definitive Captain America. Sure, earlier Wyatt Russell's John Walker had also assumed the mantle, but it did not last long and he was stripped of the honour.

Mackie will don the role in the fourth movie in the 'Captain America' franchise. But we got to see him for the first time in full costume 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. Mackie reprised the role in a special video segment that was shown on the Disney cruise line.

The video also featured Scott Lang or Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne or Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

At the beginning of the video, Scott also addressed the famous, and very important, 'Avengers: Endgame' theory that said Ant-Man could have entered Thanos', um, behind and killed him.

Scott said, "Hi, I'm Scott Lang, but you might know me as Ant-Man... Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. There's a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in and uh... kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain..."

Before he could explain it, however, Hope cut in and fans did not get to hear the explanation. In the end, Thanos was dispatched by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and the combined efforts of the Avengers.

Later on, we see Mackie, fully decked in the Cap suit, complete with the vibranium shield, and interacts with Ms Marvel and Danvers. They can be seen battling Ultron drones. You can watch the video above.