How Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are spending time together in times of social distancing

In times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones have become a distant reality, Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving company to each other virtually.



In an Instagram story both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with his fiancé. Their conversation will have one in splits. Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss the information around Covid 19. “I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day,” Richa says. Ali asks her, “Are you washing your hands?” They ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements. “Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai,” asks Richa in a Deewar-like dialogue.



With the video, the couple sends out a message of checking on your loved ones constantly at a time of social distancing.

The two were expected to get married next month, they had to call off their wedding do due to the Covid 19 outbreak. But instead of moping around about it, the two are keeping their spirits high, checking on family and friends and giving each other company virtually.



Their conversation is adorable and gave their fans a peek into their effortless chemistry. Like Richa had once said quoting Javed Akhtar - “Dosti itni gehri hai ki shaadi bhi Kuch nahi bigaad payegi hamara."

The couple got engaged earlier this year as Ali popped the question during their vacation in the Maldives. The two have been dating since 2016 but made their relationship public only a year later.