/Zayn Malik calls off all US tour dates amid health scare

Fans of Zayn Malik have been disappointed after the former One Direction member called off all planned U.S. performances from his upcoming tour. The decision was taken due to health concerns following his recent hospitalisation.

The singer took to social media on Friday to announce the update, and also confirmed that select dates in the UK and Mexico are still on.

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Zayn Malik cancels U.S. tour

The 33-year-old star had earlier scheduled a global tour in support of his latest album Konnakol, which was released on April 17. However, after the health issues, he has decided to scale back. Malik shared a message to fans on Instagram Stories, saying, "To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Zayn Malik cancels all US tour dates Photograph: (Instagram)

He further wrote, "I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z."

What happened to Zayn Malik

The cancellations come following a health scare in April, when Malik shared he had been admitted to the hospital around the time of his album release. While he did not reveal the nature of his illness, the singer stated that he was "unexpectedly recovering" and expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses, and a cardiologist involved in his care.

Due to health reasons, he had also pulled out promotional appearances and a fan event in the UK during that period.

Remaining shows