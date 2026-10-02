/X-Men actress Halle Berry faces temporary restraining order after ex Olivier Martinez’s allegations

Halle Berry, best known for films including X-Men, Catwoman, Monster's Ball and Die Another Day among others, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Hollywood actress has landed in trouble over a legal dispute involving her son. Her former husband Oliver Martinez has reportedly sought a restraining order over certain allegations.

Why has Halle Berry's former husband, Oliver, sought a restraining order against her?

As per the People report, Oliver Martinez is seeking sole custody of their 12-year-old son, alleging that he physically and emotionally abused the boy, according to documents obtained. The documents have mentioned that Oliver claims Berry caused him "emotional and mental distress due to physical abuse of our minor child, Maceo," adding that she “physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him.”

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“While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years. These other incidents involve additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me,” Oliver mentioned.

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Halle Berry's attorney counters actress' former husband's allegations

Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, fired back at Oliver's allegations and stated to Fox News Digital, "To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry's minor son Maceo — misconduct for which Mr Martinez has already been legally sanctioned."

"In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behaviour. “Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr Martinez, and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs,”

Oliver said.

Halle must now stay 100 yards away from her ex-husband; the court did not block her from her son. She can still have unsupervised visitation with Maceo, the TMZ report said.

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez's relationship

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez met in 2010 while filming Dark Tide, got engaged in 2012, and married in France in July 2013. They share a son named Maceo-Robert Martinez, born in October 2013. Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in 2015 after two years of marriage.