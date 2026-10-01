/Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised after sustaining injury in Bali

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha has been in an accident in Bali and is undergoing treatment in a hospital there. Nushrratt had travelled to Bali for a work commitment. According to reports, the actress had to extend her stay in Bali due to the accident and the subsequent treatment. The nature of the injury is still not known.

A week ago, the actress shared some holiday pictures on her social media feed.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s next project

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The actress has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's next film. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

"The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar," a source close to the development had earlier told Pinkvilla.

While details about her character are being kept under wraps, sources say the makers have written a role that is important to the film’s story. It has also been suggested that her part goes beyond that of a conventional female co-lead.

The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The project is being backed by reality TV star Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames. Viccky is married to TV actress Ankita Lokhande.