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Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised after sustaining injury in Bali

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 19:52 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 19:52 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised after sustaining injury in Bali

File image of Nushrratt Bharuccha Photograph: (Instagram)

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According to reports, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been hospitalised in Bali after sustaining an injury due to an accident. She had travelled to the island for a work commitment and has reportedly had to extend her stay abroad to undergo medical treatment.

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha has been in an accident in Bali and is undergoing treatment in a hospital there. Nushrratt had travelled to Bali for a work commitment. According to reports, the actress had to extend her stay in Bali due to the accident and the subsequent treatment. The nature of the injury is still not known.

A week ago, the actress shared some holiday pictures on her social media feed.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s next project

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The actress has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's next film. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

"The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar," a source close to the development had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts how she escaped the deadly Hamas attack on Israel: Watch

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While details about her character are being kept under wraps, sources say the makers have written a role that is important to the film’s story. It has also been suggested that her part goes beyond that of a conventional female co-lead.

The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The project is being backed by reality TV star Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames. Viccky is married to TV actress Ankita Lokhande.

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday special: Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- 5 movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Nushrratt Bharuccha had two releases in 2025- the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa and the supernatural horror thriller Chhorii 2.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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