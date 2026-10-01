/Hrithik Roshan celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Saba Azad; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating five years of togetherness with his lady love, Saba Azad. On Thursday, Roshan took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable picture of the couple. The actor's heartfelt post caught fans' attention, while his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also reacted to photos and wished the couple.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates five years with Saba Azad

On October 1 (Thursday), Hrithik Roshan shared a carousel of photos with his partner, Saba Azad, on Instagram. Along with the pictures, Roshan wrote a heartfelt one-line note that read, "It's our birthday. HAPPY 5th, my love."

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The photo series showed Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad sharing a kiss by the sea, with the sunset in the background. In another candid selfie, the couple looked playful as they showed off their large glasses of drinks, with Saba making a funny face while Hrithik smiled.

Several of Hrithik's industry friends left congratulatory messages on the actor's post, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne's comment drew massive attention as she wrote, "So sweet, happy anniversary."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been quite open about their relationship since the beginning and are often seen attending various events together. In 2025, the couple turned heads at the pre-wedding festivities and wedding reception for Hrithik's cousin, Eshaan Roshan. Hrithik wore traditional ethnic wear and a black sherwani, while Saba opted for a pastel and pale green lehenga. Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, also joined the celebrations.

The Krrish actor made his relationship public in May 2022 as he attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash with Saba.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the YRF Spy Universe film War 2, reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Recently, he made a high-octane cameo appearance in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy thriller Alpha.