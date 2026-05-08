/26 years later, Hrithik Roshan still owns the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hooksteps | Watch the viral clip

Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire, sending waves of nostalgia as he recreated his iconic dance steps at a wedding from his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The video is circulating widely online, with fans quickly reacting to his moves and energy, saying it feels just like he did in the 2000s.

Hrithik Roshan grooves on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama, Roshan was seen dancing to the song at a wedding, reportedly at Suryagarh. The actor sent his fans on a nostalgic trip, matching the same energy and signature hook steps from one of his iconic songs, “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.”

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In the video, the War actor is surrounded by a large group of guests, who joined him on the dance floor. The clip has drawn widespread attention, with fans praising his moves, calling out his timeless charm, and hailing him as one of India’s finest performers.

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel Photograph: (X)

Fans' reaction

As soon as the video went viral, Roshan's fans couldn't resist coming forward with their honest reviews. One user wrote, "No matter how many years pass, Hrithik Roshan’s charm and those signature moves still hit the same. Absolute goosebumps for every 90s kid!"

Another fan jotted, "Same charm, same energy. Watching Hrithik Roshan recreate that legendary hook step proves why he’s still one of India’s best performers."

"This is pure nostalgia overload. Seeing Hrithik Roshan recreate the iconic step from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai just proves some moments are truly timeless," one more fan commented.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai Photograph: (X)

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan’s debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is one of the blockbuster Hindi musical romantic action films directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel. Centred on the love story between a rich girl and a poor singer, the film became one of the most successful releases of 2000 and went on to win numerous awards.