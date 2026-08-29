/Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan debuts as musician with first English single 'This Heavenly Place'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, has taken his first step into the entertainment industry. The 20-year-old made his debut as a musician with the release of his first English single on August 28. While marking a new chapter for the Roshan family, Hrehaan's musical debut has caught the attention of fans and created buzz online.

Hrehaan Roshan makes his music debut

On August 28, Hrithik Roshan's son, Hrehaan Roshan, released his first English single, titled "This Heavenly Place". Marking a new chapter for the Roshan family, the debut song introduces Hrehaan as a singer, songwriter and guitarist, showcasing both his vocal and instrumental talent.

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The song is produced by Sudan, while acclaimed musician Ankur Tiwari serves as the A&R for the project. Rather than opting for a massive launch, Hrehaan has chosen to let his music take centre stage, marking the beginning of his artistic journey on a promising note.

Embracing Hrehaan's talent and this new chapter in his life, the Roshan family took to social media to appreciate his newly launched single. Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of his son's song and wrote a heartfelt note: "You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray. I trust it so much. It makes me fearless ♥️"

Sussanne Khan also celebrated Hrehaan's first milestone and shared a beautiful video that included childhood photos of Hrehaan, writing: "This Heavenly Place by @hrehaan 🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 today is the happiest day of my existence… you make me sooooooo overwhelmed with joy and pride, my son. From here to endless passion that lives inside you as an artist. My heart is overwhelmed 🥹🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Hrehaan's grandfather and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to the comments to encourage him. "Ray, so proud of you; keep soaring," he wrote.

About Hrehaan Roshan