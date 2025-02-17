Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son, Hridhaan, made a rare public appearance during the success party for Netflix’s docu-series The Roshans, and the internet can’t seem to get enough of him, especially his striking resemblance to his father.

Advertisment

Also Read: Ne Zha 2 sets new IMAX record, becomes China’s highest-grossing IMAX release

Hridhaan looked effortlessly stylish in a casual checkered shirt. His sharp features, wavy hair, and confident presence drew comparisons to his superstar father, Hrithik Roshan, who has been stealing hearts for decades.

Star-studded celebration

Advertisment

The event was attended by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, mother, Pinkie Roshan, and sister, Sunaina Roshan. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel, and Vaani Kapoor, were also present to celebrate the success of the series.

Also Read: Captain America: Brave New World shatters expectations, grosses over $190 million worldwide

Netizens react to Hridhaan’s appearance

Advertisment

Social media users were quick to comment on Hridhaan’s resemblance to his father, with many expressing excitement about his potential Bollywood debut in the future. Fans also shared side-by-side pictures of Hrithik and Hridhaan, noting the uncanny similarity between the two.

Indian Timothy chalamet!!!✌️

I want Hitik sud have babies with his current gf...she looks weird geek type but beautiful aur intelligent hai... — Shivaay (@Shivaay31470111) February 17, 2025

Hridaan only hope for K4 now — Devil Maycry (@MaycryDeville) February 17, 2025

Also Read: SNL50: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson makes a surprise appearance at the anniversary special

The Roshans: A family legacy

The family gathered to celebrate the success of their Netflix docu-series, The Roshans. The four-episode mini-series chronicles three generations of the iconic Bollywood family, detailing their trials and triumphs. It explores the journey of the Roshan legacy, from musician Roshan Lal Nagrath to Rajesh Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, and all the way to Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read: The action packed first teaser for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming Madharasi is here