Father's Day: Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, meet Bollywood's glamourous dads

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is very protective towards his kids. The actor who keeps quiet at mos times, does not mince words when it comes to defending his kids. Once when Nysa and Yug were being trolled on social media, he retorted, “Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children.''

(Photograph:Twitter)