/Who was Mark Rydell? Oscar-nominated director dies at 97

Mark Rydell, best known for directing the Oscar-nominated On Golden Pond, has died at the age of 97. The filmmaker took his last breath on Thursday at a retirement community for members of the entertainment industry in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, his daughter Amy Rydell revealed, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Rydell dies

Following his demise, social media began flooding with tributes. "Mark Rydell, the director or my first film, The Rose, died this morning. He was an actor of note before he became a director, and I was so lucky to have met him when I did; he taught me so much on The Rose and later on For The Boys."

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Recalling his contribution to her life, she added, “Two Oscars nominations both because of him. He was the actor’s whisperer; just a few words was all it took to understand what was needed. Devoted to Meisner. So many happy memories.”

About Mark Rydell's career

Before the 1981 family drama On Golden Pond, which went on to receive 10 Academy Award nominations, Rydell worked as an actor. He was born Mortimer H. Rydell in New York City on March 23, 1929. Some of his early career included Broadway appearances and television work.

Later, his breakthrough came after joining the cast of the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, where he played Jeff Baker during the 1950s and early 1960s. He also appeared in films, making his movie debut in Don Siegel's 1956 drama Crime in the Streets.

Later, he moved behind the camera, and his early directing credits included episodes of Ben Casey, I Spy, The Wild Wild West, The Fugitive and Gunsmoke.

He switched to feature filmmaking with The Fox in 1967, starring Sandy Dennis and Keir Dullea. His other works include The Reivers, The Cowboys, The Rose, Cinderella Liberty, For the Boys, and so on.

Despite becoming a successful actor, he continued appearing in front of the camera with projects such as Robert Altman's 1973 film The Long Goodbye, Pollack's Havana, and Woody Allen's Hollywood Ending.