Tyler Duckworth is no more. The Challenge alum, who took part in six seasons of the reality show, has died in North Dakota. He was 44. On Thursday, Aug. 13, Duckworth’s mother, Joni, announced her son’s death. However, exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Tyler was found unresponsive in his bathroom in North Dakota. However, the investigation is still underway. But no signs of foul play or suspicious death.

Tyler Duckworth, The Challenge winner, dies at 44

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Taking to Facebook, Duckworth shared the news in a statement, reading, “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” she wrote. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

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As per the reports, the MTV reality TV alum died on Tuesday just before noon. In a statement to PEOPLE, Police officers left for Duckworth’s residence at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, Aug. 11, after receiving a complaint from a neighbour about water coming through the ceiling from his apartment.

The cause of Duckworth’s death is “pending the results of an autopsy.” At this moment, authorities are also not clear on how long Duckworth had been dead. However, it has also been learned that he was seen the day before he was found.



After graduating from Tufts University, Duckworth began his career by participating in MTV’s The Real World: Key West in 2006. Then he went on to participate in six seasons of The Challenge — The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3 . Out of six, he was crowned winner of Cutthroat and Rivals. Apart from participating in the reality shows, he was also a middle school and high school teacher.