/West Wilson won't be returning to Summer House for season 11, Here's why

Summer House, one of the renowned American reality shows, is grabbing headlines as one of the major cast members, West Wilson, will be reportedly exiting, as his contract has not been renewed. The development marks a significant cast change for the Bravo series as it prepares for a new chapter. Let's delve in to know more.

Why has West Wilson exited Summer House?

West Wilson has not been picked for the next season of the Bravo show, as per the report of TMZ. As per the sources, the same report has stated that the opportunity door isn't closed completely, and there are possible chances that he could appear on screens for a cameo at a point.

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West Wilson's departure from the show comes after a drama-filled, fun show, including a romance that dominated headlines this year. So, far the makers are yet to release an official announcement.

For the unversed, West Wilson is an American television personality and sports journalist, best known for his breakout role on Bravo's reality series Summer House. He joined the show in season 8 and won praises for his acting skills. Moreover, the chatter around him grew as his dating life became public, i.e., with Amanda Batula, including his past connections with co-stars.

All about Summer House

The Summer House is all about friends who work in the city during the week and travel to the Hamptons on the weekends. It premiered in 2017 and so far has released ten seasons. The eleventh season was renewed in May 2026.

The first season consisted of original cast members: Kyle Cooke, Cristina Gibson, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee, Carl Radke, Jaclyn Shuman, Everett Weston, Ashley Wirkus and Lauren Wirkus, serving in a recurring capacity. The cast for the tenth season includes Batula, Cooke, Hubbard, Radke, Ciara Miller, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell.

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