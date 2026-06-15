/Jimmy Kimmel trolls Donald Trump’s 80th birthday with parody of alleged Jeffrey Epstein card

It was US President Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14, and comedian and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel obviously had to wish his favourite subject of jokes. Fans of Kimmel would know that the comedian and Trump have had a long-running public feud with both being critical of each other.

Jimmy Kimmel's birthday card for Donald Trump

On Sunday, as Trump turned 80, Kimmel shared a satirical birthday card on Instagram that appeared to mimic a controversial card which Trump had allegedly sent to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Happy 80th, Donald! A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the parody card read. Kimmel captioned the post, “Happy #80,” and tagged Trump's official Instagram account.

The alleged birthday card closely resembled the alleged Epstein birthday card, but with some changes.

In his card, Kimmel replaced Epstein's name with Trump's and swapped the original illustration of a slender female silhouette with a caricature seemingly mocking the president's physique.

What’s the controversy around the card?

Donald Trump allegedly sent a card to Epstein in 2003 when the latter turned 50. The card came under scrutiny after it was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in July 2025. Instead of a direct message, the original card was structured as a fictional dialogue between ‘Donald’ and ‘Jeffery’.

The card begins with a line credited to “Voice Over” that reads, “There must be more to life than having everything.”

Donald then states, “Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is,” noting that “we have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” and that “enigmas never age, have you noticed that?”

To that, Jeffrey replies, “As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

The message ended with the line: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The White House has repeatedly denied the involvement of the President in sending the card. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X (formerly Twitter) in September and stated, “As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Also read: George Clooney speaks in support of Jimmy Kimmel amid Melania Trump joke outcry

Trump first filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and two reporters in July. Then when the case was dismissed in April, Trump refiled the lawsuit the following month, adding the newspaper's parent company Dow Jones, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and News Corp CEO Robert Thomson to the complaint.