/Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump as he skips son’s wedding: ‘He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more’

US President Donald Trump’s absence from his son’s wedding did not go unnoticed for late night host Jimmy Kimmel who turned it into a comedy segment during a recent episode of his show. Donald Trump Jr recently married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony held on an island in the Bahamas. His siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump but their father was not present.

The president later took to Truth Social to explain the reason of his absence and stated that government related responsibilities and his dedication to the country prevented him from travelling to the wedding.

Soon after, Kimmel sarcastically suggested “Daddy Donald” loved the United States more than attending his son's wedding and poked fun at the official explanation.

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Jimmy Kimmel said, “It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father. Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social. He wrote, ‘While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time'.”

“See, he can be warm when he wants to. He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more. He had circumstances pertaining to the government to get to and also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey who he lost.”

Kimmel then continued joking about Trump by pointing out that the president still found time to attend other public events, including “UFC fights with Vanilla Ice,” but not his son's wedding.

Kimmel then joked that without his father at the wedding, Donald Trump Jr must have missed Trump's long speeches about political topics.

Kimmel also mentioned that reports suggested that that Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are still planning another celebration at the White House, where Trump and Melania Trump are expected to attend. Kimmel hilariously pointed out that that how awkward it would look if they skipped that event as well!