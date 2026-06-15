/Alan Walker unveils Formula 1-inspired anthem The Sting Within Me at Barcelona Grand Prix

Music producer Alan Walker has unveiled The Sting Within Me, a new track created in collaboration with STING Energy and inspired by the sounds of Formula 1. The song made its live debut during the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 weekend, sending fans into a frenzy.

About the song

Developed in partnership with STING Energy and facilitated by Warner Music India, the song draws inspiration from the distinctive sounds of Formula 1, turning engine roars, race-day intensity and trackside energy into a high-octane musical experience.

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The live debut took place before thousands of fans attending one of the most anticipated races on the Formula 1 calendar.

What was the inspiration?

Inspired by the growing synergy between electronic music and Formula 1 fandom, Alan Walker approached the challenge of creating a contemporary racing anthem through his own distinctive lens.

The project originated from a viral online observation made by racing fans who noticed that the sound of Formula 1 engines bears a striking resemblance to the word “Sting.” What began as an internet trend eventually evolved into a full-scale collaboration involving Formula 1, STING Energy and Alan Walker.

To bring the concept to life, Walker worked with STING Energy and Formula 1 to access a collection of race sounds and engine recordings. He then integrated those elements into his trademark cinematic production style. Conversations with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS driver George Russell also provided insights that helped shape the creative process behind the track.

Alan Walker shares his experience

"Formula 1 already sounds electronic to me," said Alan Walker. "The engines have rhythm, the build-up, the atmosphere, the tension, everything has a rhythm. Once I heard the ‘STING’ connection, it was impossible to ignore. I wanted the track to hit with the same pressure as a race start. Going live with it in Barcelona made it even more surreal because you could feel that emotion among fans in real time."

Makers of music

"Last year, fans realised that Formula 1 sounds like STINGGG, and the response showed us just how naturally racing, sound and culture could collide." said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer of International Beverages, PepsiCo. "What started as a viral moment quickly evolved into something much bigger — Sting becoming the sound of Formula 1 for fans around the world. With ‘Sting Within Me’, we pushed that idea further, turning the raw energy of Formula 1 into something fans can stream, share and experience beyond the circuit. This is about bringing Formula 1 into culture in a way that feels immediate, social and built for a new generation of fans."

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Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, shared: "Alan has brilliantly captured the energy of Formula 1, reflecting the sport's pace, intensity, and atmosphere. This collaboration showcases the powerful connection between music and sport, while reflecting our continued focus on building a broader 360-degree ecosystem for artists and partners beyond the traditional recorded music business."

The Barcelona Grand Prix debut marked the first time fans experienced the track live, hearing the emotional frequency of Formula 1 transformed into music in real time.