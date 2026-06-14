/Justin Trudeau reacts to backlash after attending USA World Cup game with Katy Perry: 'Supportive boyfriend duties'

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recently addressed the backlash around attending the United States' opening FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture against Paraguay instead of Canada's first game of the tournament.

His appearance at the game has sparked a debate across social media, particularly among football fans. While the Canadian team played out a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trudeau was in Los Angeles watching the USA secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

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Justin Trudeau reacts

As the criticism intensified, Trudeau took to social media to share a light-hearted response. Sharing an article about the controversy on X, he wrote, "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup." He accompanied the post with a Canadian flag emoji.

Justin Trudeau supports Katy Perry

Trudeau's partner, pop superstar Katy Perry, was among the headline performers at the World Cup opening ceremony held before kick-off at SoFi Stadium. Perry performed on June 12 alongside the young singer Tius for thousands of spectators before the tournament hosts began their campaign.

Several clips from the event captured Trudeau watching the event from the stands, and later, images and videos of the couple together also circulated widely online.

However, the internet was not happy with the politician's choice. Several Canadian users asked why he opted to attend the United States fixture rather than Canada's opening game. One user said, "The guy who says don’t go to the US is now literally living in the US. Politicians are the worst." While another said, "Justin, the last thing you seem to know how to address are your duties to Canada. Supportive boyfriend duties in the US over supporting your country’s World Cup opener in Toronto? That’s exactly why trust eroded." "Hypocrite! Told us to skip USA 🇺🇸, now cheering them in LA while Canada plays at home," wrote one.

About Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's relationship

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked dating rumours last year after the politician was seen attending the pop star's concert during her Canadian tour. Followed by being spotted indulging in PDA last year on a yacht. Later, on October 25, they confirmed their relationship by making their public appearance as a couple in Paris after a dinner outing.