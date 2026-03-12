/'You're the treasure': Katy Perry shares cosy moments with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau surprised their fans by making their relationship official last year as the duo had stepped out for date to celebrate her 41st birthday. The singer gave her fans another close look at her personal life, including her daughter and Trudeau.

Photo dump of Katy Perry including daughter and partner Justin Trudeau

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Fireworks hitmaker gave a sneak peek of her personal life by sharing images. Along with a series of pictures, the caption read, "You are the treasure you seek." In one of the pictures, Justin Trudeau was snapped with a star-shaped pipe cleaner wand during what appeared to be a casual meal. In another picture, Katy and Justin had made a silly face, highlighting their bond, and in another, the singer's daughter was also seen enjoying herself as well.

Soon, netizens flooded the comment section, swooning over the duo and shared their views. One user wrote, “She's soooooo in love.” Another user wrote, "I've never seen you look so happy with someone. OMG, you guys are so cute together." "Canada's royal couple", wrote the third user.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked dating rumours last year after the politician was seen attending the pop star's concert during her Canadian tour. Followed by being spotted indulging in PDA last year on a yacht. Later, on October 25, they confirmed their relationship by making their public appearance as a couple in Paris after a dinner outing. Reportedly, the duo had attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris and exited the venue holding hands and smiling at the paps stationed outside.