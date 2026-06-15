/Jane Fonda addresses No Kings audience on day of Trump's UFC appearance

Veteran Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has always balanced critically acclaimed movie roles with passionate advocacy about civil rights, feminism and environmentalism. Her latest appearance was at the No Kings concert, a star-studded event promoting free speech and democratic values which was held on the same day as President Donald Trump prepared to celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a UFC event at the White House.

Jane Fonda at No Kings' concert

Jane Fonda headlined and delivered a speech at Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment. The event was a major public-facing music concert and rally organised by the No Kings protest movement. The concert acted as counterprogramming to President Donald Trump's events. It was designed to celebrate civil liberties and act as a launching pad for ongoing political activism.

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Jane Fonda urged Americans to become upstanders and not bystanders, arguing that First Amendment rights and American democracy are under existential threat. The event, held at The Town Hall in New York, was organised by the Committee for the First Amendment, a group that originally formed in 1947 during the McCarthy era but was recently revived by Fonda.

In addition, Fonda encouraged attendees to stop relying solely on static protests, shift into active "non-cooperation", and bring friends who have never protested before to build community. She helped organise and promote the musical rally, which featured high-profile artists like Bette Midler and Patti Smith.

All about Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda began her career in the 1960s with comedies like Barefoot in the Park. Spanning over seven decades, her legendary career includes two Academy Awards for Best Actress. Modern audiences know her from the box-office hit Monster-in-Law (2005) and the acclaimed Netflix series Grace and Frankie (2015–2022).

Movies in which Jane Fonda has been part are This Is Where I Leave You, Fathers and Daughters, The Butler, Youth, All Together, Moving On, 80 for Brady, Luck and This is Me.... Now: A Love Story among others.