/Jane Fonda pays heartfelt tribute to former husband Ted Truner: I loved him with all my heart

As media mogul Ted Turner passed away at the age of 87, his former wife and actress Jane Fonda paid a warm tribute to him. Turner was the founder of CNN and a pioneering personality in the field of global television news. Fonda took to her Instagram page to write a tribute for her ex husband and called him ‘larger-than-life’.

‘I’ve never been the same’

In an emotional statement, Fonda described Turner as a “gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate”, adding that she had “never been the same” after he entered her life.

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She wrote, “He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same. He needed me. No one had ever let me know they needed me, and this wasn’t your average human being that needed me, this was the creator of CNN, and Turner Classic Movies, who had won the America’s Cup as the world’s greatest sailor. He had a big life, a brilliant mind and a soaring sense of humor.”

She added, “He could also take care of me. That was new as well. To be needed and cared for simultaneously is transformative. Ted Turner helped me believe in myself. He gave me confidence. I think I did the same for him, but that’s what women are raised to do. Men like Ted aren’t supposed to express need and vulnerability. That was Ted’s greatest strength, I believe.”

Fonda and Turner were married from 1991 to 2001. Despite their divorce, the actor often spoke warmly about him in later years, and even referring to him as her “favourite ex-husband”.

Also read: The secret reason Ted Turner bought 2 million acres

She mentioned, “I loved Ted with all my heart. I see him in heaven now with all the wildlife he helped bring back from extinction – the black footed ferrets, the prairie dogs, Big Horned sheep, Mexican Gray Wolf, the Yellowstone wolf pack, bison, the red cockaded woodpecker and so many more, they’re all gathered at the pearly gates applauding and thanking him for saving their species. Five children survive him, five talented, complex kids who I had the privilege of becoming stepmother to. I had four stepmothers growing up and I know how important stepmothers can be, so we all did our best to build an extended, rag tag family, and I love them to this day. If it was complicated to be married to him, think how complicated it was being his child. And they are all doing fine.”

She concluded the note with, “Rest in Peace, dearest Ted. You are loved and you will be remembered.”

About Jane Fonda and Ted Turner

The pair were once one of the most celebrated and talked about couple in Hollywood when they were together. Fonda’s activism and film legacy and Turner’s towering influence in media and business made for a heady concoction.