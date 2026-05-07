/‘Bigger than two US states’: The secret reason Ted Turner bought 2 million acres

Media mogul Ted Turner spent USD 2 billion acquiring two million acres of US land to execute a massive conservation project. He successfully bred 45,000 bison and funded his ecosystem restoration efforts through sustainable ranching and ecotourism.
After building his CNN fortune, Ted Turner became one of the largest private landowners in the United States. He spent roughly USD 2 billion acquiring more than two million acres of land spanning across states like Montana, Nebraska, and New Mexico.
Turner actively sought out vast tracts of severely overgrazed, commercially degraded agricultural land. By tearing down artificial fences and limiting pesticides, he aimed to ecologically heal these rural properties, beginning with his 113,000-acre Flying D Ranch in Montana.
To repair the damaged prairie ecosystems, Turner deployed the American bison as a natural ecological tool. He aggressively bred the animals, eventually controlling a herd of over 45,000 bison, representing roughly 10 per cent of the entire North American population.
Turner pioneered a controversial but highly successful model by commercialising bison meat to fund his environmental operations. He launched the restaurant chain Ted's Montana Grill, creating a self-sustaining financial loop for his massive ranching empire.
Through the Turner Endangered Species Fund, his vast private acreage became a sanctuary for nearly extinct animals. His ranches actively spearheaded the aggressive reintroduction of gray wolves, black-footed ferrets, and the rare Bolson tortoise into the wild.
To further sustain his empire, Turner opened select properties to high-end regenerative tourism and controlled hunting. His sprawling 558,000-acre Vermejo Park Ranch in New Mexico currently operates as a luxury hospitality venture heavily focused on wildlife observation.
Ted Turner passed away in May 2026 at the age of 87, leaving behind an unprecedented blueprint for ecological repair. His two million acres successfully proved that private wealth can simultaneously generate massive profits and restore endangered species.